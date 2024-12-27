Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, known for his economic acumen and gentle demeanor, has passed away. Jammu and Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti praised his pivotal role in forming the 2002 PDP-Congress alliance. A seven-day state mourning has been declared in his honor, with a state funeral planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:52 IST
India Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr Manmohan Singh
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti paid tribute to the late leader, describing him as a man of action and important figure in the 2002 PDP-Congress alliance. Gathered to honor him, Mufti reminisced about his significant influence during the economic crisis.

Mufti highlighted Dr Singh's humble nature and impactful actions, expressing hopes for his peaceful rest and strength for his family. She noted his absence in advertisements despite his achievements. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed a condolence resolution in remembrance of Singh, marking a seven-day national mourning.

The Cabinet, observing a two-minute silence, announced state mourning until January 1, 2025, with national flags at half-mast and a declared holiday for Central Government offices on the funeral day. Born in 1932, Singh's academic and professional achievements were recalled alongside his tenure as Prime Minister, acknowledging the loss of an eminent statesman and economist.

Dr Singh's body will be available for public viewing at Congress headquarters in Delhi with a last viewing scheduled. Known for the 1991 economic reforms, he will be cremated near Rajghat. Leaders, including PM Modi, expressed their grief over his demise, celebrating his legacy as one of India's remarkable leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024