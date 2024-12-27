India Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr Manmohan Singh

Following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti paid tribute to the late leader, describing him as a man of action and important figure in the 2002 PDP-Congress alliance. Gathered to honor him, Mufti reminisced about his significant influence during the economic crisis.

Mufti highlighted Dr Singh's humble nature and impactful actions, expressing hopes for his peaceful rest and strength for his family. She noted his absence in advertisements despite his achievements. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed a condolence resolution in remembrance of Singh, marking a seven-day national mourning.

The Cabinet, observing a two-minute silence, announced state mourning until January 1, 2025, with national flags at half-mast and a declared holiday for Central Government offices on the funeral day. Born in 1932, Singh's academic and professional achievements were recalled alongside his tenure as Prime Minister, acknowledging the loss of an eminent statesman and economist.

Dr Singh's body will be available for public viewing at Congress headquarters in Delhi with a last viewing scheduled. Known for the 1991 economic reforms, he will be cremated near Rajghat. Leaders, including PM Modi, expressed their grief over his demise, celebrating his legacy as one of India's remarkable leaders.

