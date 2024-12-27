Left Menu

Germany Plans February Elections after Coalition Collapse

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament and announced new elections for February 23 after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapsed. The decision aims to restore governmental stability amid economic challenges. Recent polls show Scholz's party trailing the opposition led by Friedrich Merz, with key issues including immigration and the economy.

  • Country:
  • Germany

In a dramatic turn of events, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the country's parliament on Friday, setting the stage for new elections on February 23. This decision comes in the wake of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse and his subsequent failure to secure a majority in a confidence vote on December 16.

Steinmeier emphasized the necessity for this move, highlighting the importance of having a stable government during challenging times. With no consensus among political parties to form a new majority, the dissolution of parliament became the only viable solution to ensure effective governance.

The forthcoming election has already intensified political activities, with Scholz's party trailing behind the conservative Union bloc led by Friedrich Merz. As Germany grapples with issues like immigration and economic stagnation, the elections are poised to reshape the country's political landscape.

