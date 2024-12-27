Global Events Roundup: Key Political and Economic Diaries

The global calendar is abuzz with significant events as countries prepare for notable diplomatic and governmental occurrences. High-stakes visits, like that of Iran's Foreign Minister to China and U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Italy, are slated in the coming weeks.

Beyond diplomacy, cultural markers such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the World Day of the African Culture highlight the diversity of this period. Elections will also keep the global spotlight on various regions, including Belarus and Haiti, marking pivotal moments for these nations.

Meanwhile, economic talks and forums, like the World Economic Forum in Davos and EU General Affairs Council Meeting, underscore the ongoing efforts to tackle pressing global economic challenges. Stay connected for more updates as these events unfold.

