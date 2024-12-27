Nation Bids Farewell to Manmohan Singh

In a sombre moment for the nation, leaders across India, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged PM Modi to consider establishing a memorial in Singh's honor during the cremation ceremony.

Manmohan Singh is being remembered as a figure of wisdom and humility, with condolences pouring in from global leaders recognizing his impact on international diplomacy.

