Nation Bids Farewell to Manmohan Singh

Leaders from India and around the world paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away. President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and PM Modi were among the dignitaries commemorating his contributions, with Congress President Kharge requesting memorial arrangements. Singh's legacy is remembered fondly by many.
In a sombre moment for the nation, leaders across India, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged PM Modi to consider establishing a memorial in Singh's honor during the cremation ceremony.
Manmohan Singh is being remembered as a figure of wisdom and humility, with condolences pouring in from global leaders recognizing his impact on international diplomacy.
