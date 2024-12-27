Tech Titans Courting Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump revealed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed the desire to visit him at Mar-a-Lago this Friday night. Gates' request comes as part of ongoing interactions between Trump and leading figures in the tech industry.

Despite past criticisms regarding Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Gates extended congratulations to Trump on his recent electoral victory and expressed a willingness to collaborate. This visit marks a continuation of tech industry efforts to build rapport with the incoming president.

The tech sector's interest in forging connections with Trump's administration is underscored by substantial donations to his inaugural fund from Meta Platforms, which Mark Zuckerberg visited Trump in November, as well as Amazon and Uber. These companies aim to establish beneficial relations ahead of Trump's January inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)