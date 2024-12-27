Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Partnership Gains Momentum

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, celebrating the strengthened U.S.-India partnership over the past four years.

Speaking in Washington D.C., Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the increased collaboration across various domains, highlighting mutual interests and global benefits. The minister emphasized the growing comfort levels between the two nations.

In addition, Jaishankar held productive meetings with India's Consul Generals across key U.S. cities, focusing on technology, trade, and investment opportunities, and addressing ways to better serve the Indian diaspora in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)