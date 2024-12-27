Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Partnership Gains Momentum

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, highlighting the enhanced partnership between the U.S. and India over the past four years. The meetings underscored cooperation in technology, trade, and investments, while addressing the needs of the Indian community in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, celebrating the strengthened U.S.-India partnership over the past four years.

Speaking in Washington D.C., Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the increased collaboration across various domains, highlighting mutual interests and global benefits. The minister emphasized the growing comfort levels between the two nations.

In addition, Jaishankar held productive meetings with India's Consul Generals across key U.S. cities, focusing on technology, trade, and investment opportunities, and addressing ways to better serve the Indian diaspora in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

