Sanctions on Georgian Billionaire Spark Diplomatic Tensions

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister deemed the de facto leader of Georgia, alleging he undermined democracy while benefiting Russia. This development is seen as part of Ivanishvili's broader effort to distance Georgia from Western alliances and align more closely with Moscow.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the reclusive business mogul had undertaken actions undermining democratic processes both internationally and domestically. These sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to Ivanishvili and come amidst deteriorating relationships between Georgia and Western nations, as Georgia seeks EU candidacy.

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Ivanishvili, faces criticism for authoritarian measures and has stalled EU talks, leading to protests. In response, opposition figures and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have welcomed the sanctions, expressing concerns over Russian influence in the region and applauding international support for Georgia's democratic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)