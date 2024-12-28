Trump's Potential Historic Double State Visits to UK

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could potentially make modern political history as reported by The Telegraph, being invited for two state visits by the British royal family.

It has been reported that both Downing Street and the Foreign Office are preparing to extend an invitation to the incoming president once he assumes office in the White House. However, such a visit is unlikely before 2026 due to King Charles's schedule.

Neither Britain's Foreign Office, Downing Street, nor the Trump team offered immediate comment on the matter. Trump's 2019 UK visit aimed to reinforce the special relationship between the countries, focus on trade, and strengthen security cooperation post-Brexit.

(With inputs from agencies.)