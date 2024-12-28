Nation Pays Tribute: Manmohan Singh's Final Journey

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was received with honor at the AICC headquarters on Saturday. The procession, supervised with tight security, included prominent leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who paid their respects to the esteemed leader.

The former prime minister's remains traveled in a vehicle adorned with flowers from his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg. The gathering commenced shortly before 9 am, attracting a host of political figures and supporters who shared in the homage.

Family members, including Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and their daughters, also paid their heartfelt condolences. Gursharan Kaur's wreath-laying was accompanied by emotional tributes from Ashok Gehlot, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and ex-Union ministers. Singh's body will remain at the Congress headquarters for an hour before the state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)