Nation Bids Farewell to Architect of Economic Reforms

The Congress Party paid homage to Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms, at the AICC headquarters. The somber event was attended by prominent leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, along with Singh's family members.

Arriving at the headquarters amid tight security, Singh's casket, draped in the national flag, was placed in a flower-adorned vehicle. Congress leaders laid tributes, with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi placing the Congress flag alongside the casket.

Singh's passing at 92 closes a significant chapter in India's political history. The nation will observe a seven-day mourning period, with the national flag flown at half-mast. Singh's last rites will take place at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)