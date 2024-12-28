Bidding Farewell to an Economic Visionary: Manmohan Singh's Last Journey
The last rites of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took place at Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium, following a procession from the AICC headquarters. Singh, who passed away at 92, was honored by Congress leaders. Known as the architect of India's economic reforms, his legacy endures.
The mortal remains of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday. A flower-bedecked vehicle carried Singh's remains from the AICC headquarters, amidst chants from Congress supporters and well-wishers.
Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, accompanied the procession, paying homage to Singh who is revered for his contributions to India's economic reforms. The former prime minister died on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related complications.
As a mark of respect, a seven-day national mourning has been declared, with flags at half-mast across India. Singh served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, leaving a lasting legacy on India's economic landscape.
