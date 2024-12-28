Farewell to a Statesman: Honoring Manmohan Singh
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honors on Saturday. King of Bhutan and Mauritius's foreign minister were among the dignitaries present. Singh was remembered as a pivotal leader who strengthened Indo-US relations. His legacy in economic reforms and his warmth will be missed.
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh received full state honors at his cremation ceremony on Saturday in New Delhi, attended by numerous dignitaries from across the world.
Among those paying their respects were the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful. The Congress party, led by leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their tributes.
President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recognized Singh's significant contributions to strengthening India-US relations and shaping India's economic direction. His legacy as a true statesman endures, touching lives beyond borders.
