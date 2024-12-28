Western Region Updates: Fires, Protests, and Tragic Accidents
This report highlights major incidents from Mumbai, including a significant fire in Kurla, widespread protests over a sarpanch's murder in Beed, and an accident involving actor Urmila Kothare's car which resulted in one fatality. The political ramifications are unfolding with demands for accountability.
A major fire engulfed 50 to 60 scrap storage units in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday morning, causing significant damage but no reported injuries, according to Fire Brigade officials.
In Beed, thousands protested the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh with even ruling party MLAs calling for NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's removal. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned an MLA over public remarks amid the political turmoil.
Tragedy struck when a car driven by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare hit two workers in Kandivali, Mumbai, resulting in one death and another injury. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray plans to visit the victims' families.
