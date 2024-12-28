Left Menu

Western Region Updates: Fires, Protests, and Tragic Accidents

This report highlights major incidents from Mumbai, including a significant fire in Kurla, widespread protests over a sarpanch's murder in Beed, and an accident involving actor Urmila Kothare's car which resulted in one fatality. The political ramifications are unfolding with demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:20 IST
Western Region Updates: Fires, Protests, and Tragic Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire engulfed 50 to 60 scrap storage units in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday morning, causing significant damage but no reported injuries, according to Fire Brigade officials.

In Beed, thousands protested the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh with even ruling party MLAs calling for NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's removal. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned an MLA over public remarks amid the political turmoil.

Tragedy struck when a car driven by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare hit two workers in Kandivali, Mumbai, resulting in one death and another injury. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray plans to visit the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024