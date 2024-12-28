Left Menu

Turkish Workers Demand Fair Wages Amid Economic Strain

Thousands gathered in Ankara, demanding a larger increase in the minimum wage amidst economic pressures. The government raised the minimum wage by 30% for 2025, but workers sought a 70% hike due to soaring inflation. The protest was organized by the main opposition CHP, highlighting dissatisfaction with President Erdogan's policies.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on Saturday, demanding a substantial increase in the minimum wage while voicing discontent with the current government. They chanted for President Erdogan's resignation, waving opposition and national flags as they sought reforms amid economic hardship.

The protest was sparked by the government's recent announcement of a 30% minimum wage hike for 2025, bringing it to 22,104 Turkish lira ($630.28) a month. Many workers, however, argue this is insufficient given the country's expected annual inflation rate of 45%, advocating instead for a 70% pay rise to counteract inflation and enhance welfare.

President Erdogan addressed the situation from Bursa, defending the wage increase as a careful consideration of inflation and employment factors. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek echoed this, noting the 2023 and 2024 wage hikes exceeded annual inflation rates, emphasizing the need for price stability for sustained worker welfare.

