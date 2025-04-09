Left Menu

Erdogan Dismisses Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Turkey

President Erdogan asserts that Turkey’s trade and production will not suffer from U.S. tariffs, citing the country's resilience and a robust economic program, forecasting stronger economic growth in the medium to long term than peer countries.

Updated: 09-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:27 IST
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan confidently stated that Turkey is not anticipating any adverse effects from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on Turkish trade, production, and exports.

Addressing his ruling AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's economic endurance, stressing that the nation's economic program has been designed to withstand external shocks.

He further projected that, in the medium to long term, Turkey anticipates outpacing peer countries in economic growth, underscoring the optimism within the Turkish government's growth-oriented strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

