Erdogan Dismisses Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan confidently stated that Turkey is not anticipating any adverse effects from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on Turkish trade, production, and exports.

Addressing his ruling AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's economic endurance, stressing that the nation's economic program has been designed to withstand external shocks.

He further projected that, in the medium to long term, Turkey anticipates outpacing peer countries in economic growth, underscoring the optimism within the Turkish government's growth-oriented strategies.

