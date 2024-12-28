Controversy Over Manmohan Singh's Final Rites Location
The AAP criticized the BJP government for not allowing former PM Manmohan Singh's cremation at Rajghat, alleging disrespect to the Sikh community. Singh's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat drew reactions suggesting this decision diminishes his legacy. The BJP plans to allocate memorial space.
In a move that has sparked significant controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the BJP-led central government for not permitting the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Rajghat complex in Delhi. The decision has been perceived as disrespectful by the AAP, a sentiment compounded by Singh's global stature.
Singh's final rites were conducted at Nigambodh Ghat with top dignitaries in attendance. Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs' order of a state funeral, the refusal to provide space at Rajghat has led to accusations from AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of disrespect towards the Sikh community.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider, while Home Minister Amit Shah assured Singh's family and the Congress president of plans to allocate space for a memorial. This incident raises questions about the treatment of political legacies in India.
