BJP Slams Congress Over Manmohan Singh Funeral Politics

The BJP criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for politicizing former PM Manmohan Singh's funeral location. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted the government's plans for a memorial, accusing Congress of past disrespect towards their leaders, PV Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee, amid ongoing preparations for Singh's memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of politicizing the funeral arrangements of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra addressed a press conference, denouncing Gandhi's claim that the Modi government disrespected Singh by conducting his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat. According to Gandhi, other former prime ministers had their last rites performed at sites where memorials were later authorized.

Patra expressed regret that the BJP needed to hold a press conference on such a sensitive matter, noting that the government had already initiated plans to construct a memorial in Singh's honor. "A cabinet meeting was convened, and a condolence message was issued," Patra stated. The cabinet also decided to properly honor the former PM, informing Singh's family and Congress of the planned memorial. Patra emphasized that the process requires time for land acquisition and trust formation, but the cremation could not be postponed.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress party of previously insulting their leaders, specifically citing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and ex-President Pranab Mukherjee. The statement comes amid the government's ongoing efforts and discussions to memorialize Singh's contributions to the nation, highlighting the political tensions surrounding his funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

