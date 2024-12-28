Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Revises Service Calculation for Contractual Employees

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved an amendment to replace 'in a calendar year' with 'during a period of one year of contractual service' in the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024. This change addresses employee concerns about calculating service days for improved job security.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has decided to amend how service days are calculated for contractual employees. The amendment to the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, changes the basis from 'in a calendar year' to 'during a period of one year of contractual service.'

The change comes after numerous requests from employees for a more accurate calculation of their service days. Under the existing system, employees who joined between May and December faced difficulties in meeting the 240-day requirement due to its alignment with the calendar year, which impacted their job security.

With the cabinet's approval, this adjustment aims to secure better job stability. Employees will now fulfill the 240-day requirement based on their actual service year, addressing concerns for those meeting the criteria before the cut-off date of August 15, 2024. This amendment is expected to enhance job security for those with five years of service by this date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

