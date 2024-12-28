Election Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Snooping and Cash Inflows

Election tensions mount as Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena probes into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's serious allegations. Dikshit claims Punjab intelligence agents are surveilling him, and significant cash transfers from Punjab to Delhi are anticipated ahead of the Assembly elections.

In response, AAP accused BJP and Congress of collaborating to discredit Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav condemned the alleged actions, claiming Kejriwal is using underhanded tactics due to fear of electoral defeat.

The LG ordered heightened border checks and vigilance on cash inflows, with cooperation from neighboring states to prevent election malpractice. This development comes as AAP and Congress face off as rivals in the upcoming Delhi election, despite their partnership in the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)