Left Menu

Election Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Snooping and Cash Inflows

Delhi LG V.K. Saxena orders an inquiry into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's allegations of surveillance by Punjab officials and illicit cash inflows into Delhi ahead of Assembly elections. Both AAP and Congress exchange sharp criticisms, escalating tensions amid the INDIA bloc's electoral challenges against BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:38 IST
Election Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Snooping and Cash Inflows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Election tensions mount as Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena probes into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's serious allegations. Dikshit claims Punjab intelligence agents are surveilling him, and significant cash transfers from Punjab to Delhi are anticipated ahead of the Assembly elections.

In response, AAP accused BJP and Congress of collaborating to discredit Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav condemned the alleged actions, claiming Kejriwal is using underhanded tactics due to fear of electoral defeat.

The LG ordered heightened border checks and vigilance on cash inflows, with cooperation from neighboring states to prevent election malpractice. This development comes as AAP and Congress face off as rivals in the upcoming Delhi election, despite their partnership in the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024