Political Battle Over District Dissolution in Rajasthan

The dissolution of nine districts and three divisions by the Rajasthan government has ignited a fierce political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

The Congress, led by state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, condemned the decision as anti-people and undemocratic, arguing that it was made hastily during winter court holidays to prevent judicial intervention.

Meanwhile, BJP ministers defended the dissolution, claiming it serves public interest and undoes politically motivated creations by the previous Congress government. Both sides are gearing up for further actions, with Congress announcing mass protests and potential legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)