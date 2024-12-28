Political Battle Over District Dissolution in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan government dissolved nine districts and three divisions, sparking a political spat. Congress criticized the decision as undemocratic, while BJP accused the previous Congress government of creating them for political gain. Protests and potential legal challenges loom as tensions escalate.
- Country:
- India
The dissolution of nine districts and three divisions by the Rajasthan government has ignited a fierce political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
The Congress, led by state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, condemned the decision as anti-people and undemocratic, arguing that it was made hastily during winter court holidays to prevent judicial intervention.
Meanwhile, BJP ministers defended the dissolution, claiming it serves public interest and undoes politically motivated creations by the previous Congress government. Both sides are gearing up for further actions, with Congress announcing mass protests and potential legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Address Constitution Anniversary Debate Amid BJP-Congress Tensions
We want to tell every poor person, you are protected by Constitution; BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7: Rahul Gandhi.
When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Congress vs BJP: Thakur Criticizes Rajnath Singh Over Constitution Debate
Constitution Conundrum: A Raja's Allegations Against BJP