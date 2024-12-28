BJP Accuses AAP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi
BJP accused AAP of manipulating votes for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by adding minority voters to electoral rolls. BJP highlighted irregularities in voter registration and demanded an Election Commission investigation. AAP accused BJP of colluding with poll officials to delete AAP supporters' votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, accusing it of vote manipulation.
During a press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that a significant number of minority voters were being added to the electoral rolls, raising concerns of fraudulent voter registration.
The BJP is demanding a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission, while the AAP accuses the BJP of electoral collusion to remove its supporters from the voter lists.
