Elon Musk Champions H-1B Visa Amidst Tech Immigration Tensions

Elon Musk has vowed to defend the H-1B visa program amid tensions between Trump's supporters and the tech industry. Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen, emphasizes the importance of skilled immigrants for innovation. The debate raises questions about immigration policies and the U.S. tech industry's reliance on foreign workers.

Updated: 29-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:08 IST
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has committed to fiercely defending the H-1B visa program for foreign tech workers. His declaration comes amidst a discord between President-elect Donald Trump's supporters and new backers from the tech sector.

In a social media post, Musk referred to the importance of H-1B visas, citing their role in strengthening America by attracting critical talent to companies like SpaceX and Tesla. Musk himself, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from South Africa, has benefited from the program.

The dispute underscores tensions over immigration policy, emphasizing the tech industry's dependence on the program while attracting criticism for potentially suppressing wages and limiting job opportunities for native citizens.

