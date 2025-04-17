Race to the Golden Dome: SpaceX and Partners Aim for Missile Defense Contract

Elon Musk's SpaceX, in collaboration with Palantir and Anduril, is prominently positioning itself to secure a critical component of President Donald Trump's ambitious 'Golden Dome' missile defense system. According to sources, the partnership seeks to develop a satellite network vital to the defense strategy.

The project, fueled by Musk's substantial political support for Trump and his advisory role, aims to deploy hundreds of satellites to not only detect missile threats but also neutralize them. While the Pentagon shows interest, final decisions on contractors for the 'Golden Dome' initiative are still pending, and there's a possibility of significant changes.

An intriguing proposal sees SpaceX offering its technology as a subscription service, which deviates from traditional government hardware acquisitions. While this approach could expedite implementation, it raises concerns about long-term control and budgetary implications for the government, highlighting a pivotal moment for tech-driven defense innovations.

