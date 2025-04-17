SpaceX Aims for Stars with 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Proposal

In a major defense contract move, Elon Musk's SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril are leading contenders for a crucial segment of President Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense project. The trio's proposal, marked by innovation and controversy, aims to establish a new frontier in national security technology.

Despite the Pentagon's favorable reception towards SpaceX, the company's proposed subscription-based model for Golden Dome has sparked internal debates. This novel approach could expedite deployment but may also entangle the government in long-term financial commitments.

Concerns over Musk's dual role in governmental advisory and business ventures have prompted calls for new legislative measures, reflecting unease over potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of defense contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)