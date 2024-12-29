Embassy Standoff: Venezuelan Opposition's 'Prison' Struggles in Caracas

The Argentine diplomatic residence in Caracas has become a 'prison' for five Venezuelan opposition members hoping to evade arrest, one of whom described their predicament as a human rights violation. According to Magalli Meda, an adviser to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the residence has been without power for over a month.

The Venezuelan government attributes the power cut to unpaid electricity bills. The opposition members have been residing there since arrest warrants were issued in March. While both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claimed victory in July's contested presidential elections, the opposition has provided detailed vote counts favoring their side, whereas Maduro has not.

Tensions have escalated as Gonzalez is now in Spain, and Machado remains in hiding following her disqualification from the election. Argentina and Peru's support for the opposition's victory strained diplomatic relations with the Maduro government, leading Brazil to oversee both embassies. A recent arrest of an Argentine security officer in Venezuela has further fueled tensions, complicating the diplomatic standoff.

