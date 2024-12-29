Controversy Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Cremation Sparks Political Debate

Amidst a wave of political tension, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the Congress party for allegedly stirring a controversy around the cremation of India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The BJP has announced plans for a memorial to honor Singh's legacy, countering Congress allegations of disrespect.

Following accusations by the Congress that Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat were an insult, Sarma highlighted a recurring pattern of disregard by the Congress towards its leaders, citing examples such as Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee. He urged for Singh's legacy to be treated with dignity, away from political manipulation.

The BJP leader stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration had already planned a fitting tribute for Singh, labeling the Congress's actions as 'cheap politics'. The people of India, according to Sarma, have bid a respectful farewell to Singh, recognizing his impact and contributions to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)