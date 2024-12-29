Controversy Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Cremation Sparks Political Debate
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for creating controversy over the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Sarma accused the Congress of disrespect and political opportunism, despite the BJP's announcement of a memorial. Tensions arose following Congress claims of insult by the Centre.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a wave of political tension, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the Congress party for allegedly stirring a controversy around the cremation of India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The BJP has announced plans for a memorial to honor Singh's legacy, countering Congress allegations of disrespect.
Following accusations by the Congress that Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat were an insult, Sarma highlighted a recurring pattern of disregard by the Congress towards its leaders, citing examples such as Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee. He urged for Singh's legacy to be treated with dignity, away from political manipulation.
The BJP leader stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration had already planned a fitting tribute for Singh, labeling the Congress's actions as 'cheap politics'. The people of India, according to Sarma, have bid a respectful farewell to Singh, recognizing his impact and contributions to the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Address Constitution Anniversary Debate Amid BJP-Congress Tensions
We want to tell every poor person, you are protected by Constitution; BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7: Rahul Gandhi.
Congress vs BJP: Thakur Criticizes Rajnath Singh Over Constitution Debate
Constitution Conundrum: A Raja's Allegations Against BJP
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Savarkar's Constitutional Remarks