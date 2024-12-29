Sikh Activist Survives Shooting Unscathed

Sikh activist Bakshish Singh narrowly escaped harm after unidentified gunmen targeted his car in Punjab, police reported.

The attack occurred at around 1:30 am on the Patiala South Bypass road near Urban Estate, according to law enforcement officials.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, confirmed that an investigation is underway and an FIR has been lodged. Bakshish Singh has been a vocal advocate for various causes, including the prolonged imprisonment of 'Bandi Singhs'. He was returning from Gurdwara Karhali Sahib when the assailants fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

