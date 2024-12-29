Left Menu

Sikh Activist Survives Shooting Unscathed

Sikh activist Bakshish Singh narrowly escaped unharmed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car in Punjab. The attack occurred early morning on the Patiala South Bypass road. The investigation is underway with an FIR already filed as Bakshish Singh continues his advocacy on Sikh issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikh activist Bakshish Singh narrowly escaped harm after unidentified gunmen targeted his car in Punjab, police reported.

The attack occurred at around 1:30 am on the Patiala South Bypass road near Urban Estate, according to law enforcement officials.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, confirmed that an investigation is underway and an FIR has been lodged. Bakshish Singh has been a vocal advocate for various causes, including the prolonged imprisonment of 'Bandi Singhs'. He was returning from Gurdwara Karhali Sahib when the assailants fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

