Election Dispute Sparks Tensions in Shiromani Akali Dal Party

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has requested the Election Commission to suspend the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) election process due to alleged transparency issues. His letter has sparked reactions, highlighting a power struggle within SAD and tensions with Congress. The election for a new president is scheduled for April 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called on the Election Commission of India to halt the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) election process, citing concerns over transparency in membership data and internal party conflict.

In response, SAD leaders criticized Randhawa's move as being influenced by senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, in conjunction with a dissident Akali faction.

The upcoming election for the SAD's president is planned for April 12 at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Amritsar, amidst ongoing disputes and a parallel membership campaign threatening legal complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

