Election Dispute Sparks Tensions in Shiromani Akali Dal Party

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called on the Election Commission of India to halt the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) election process, citing concerns over transparency in membership data and internal party conflict.

In response, SAD leaders criticized Randhawa's move as being influenced by senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, in conjunction with a dissident Akali faction.

The upcoming election for the SAD's president is planned for April 12 at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Amritsar, amidst ongoing disputes and a parallel membership campaign threatening legal complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)