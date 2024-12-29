India's 2024: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges with Steely Resolve

India grappled with geopolitical challenges throughout 2024, fortified by a determined approach towards enhancing its strategic influence globally.

Noteworthy was the resolution of a prolonged border standoff with China, as both nations initiated measures to reduce bilateral mistrust amidst regional instability.

Domestically, India focused on transforming century-old criminal laws and introduced pivotal health schemes, marking a year shaped by resilience and strategic foresight.

