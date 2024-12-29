India's 2024: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges with Steely Resolve
In 2024, India faced significant geopolitical tensions and a turbulent landscape. Key events included the resolution of a border standoff with China and diplomatic challenges after Bangladesh's political upheaval. Additionally, the country aimed to modernize criminal laws and rolled out initiatives like extending the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.
India grappled with geopolitical challenges throughout 2024, fortified by a determined approach towards enhancing its strategic influence globally.
Noteworthy was the resolution of a prolonged border standoff with China, as both nations initiated measures to reduce bilateral mistrust amidst regional instability.
Domestically, India focused on transforming century-old criminal laws and introduced pivotal health schemes, marking a year shaped by resilience and strategic foresight.
