India's 2024: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges with Steely Resolve

In 2024, India faced significant geopolitical tensions and a turbulent landscape. Key events included the resolution of a border standoff with China and diplomatic challenges after Bangladesh's political upheaval. Additionally, the country aimed to modernize criminal laws and rolled out initiatives like extending the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:30 IST
India's 2024: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges with Steely Resolve
India grappled with geopolitical challenges throughout 2024, fortified by a determined approach towards enhancing its strategic influence globally.

Noteworthy was the resolution of a prolonged border standoff with China, as both nations initiated measures to reduce bilateral mistrust amidst regional instability.

Domestically, India focused on transforming century-old criminal laws and introduced pivotal health schemes, marking a year shaped by resilience and strategic foresight.

