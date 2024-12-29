Future Path for Syria: Elections, New Constitution, and Foreign Ties

Syria's future political landscape is taking shape as Ahmed al-Sharaa, the nation's de facto leader, reveals an electoral timetable following the December 8 ouster of Bashar al-Assad. In an interview with Al Arabiya, Sharaa indicated that holding elections could span up to four years, marking the first public disclosure of such plans.

The discussion highlighted the complex process ahead, with Sharaa noting that drafting a new constitution might extend the timeline by another three years. A national dialogue conference will see the dissolution of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, signaling a move towards unification after a protracted civil war.

Sharaa emphasized Syria's strategic partnership with Russia, underscoring past military support and shared interests. Additionally, hopes are pinned on the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump to alleviate sanctions, particularly after recent positive engagements with U.S. diplomats in Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)