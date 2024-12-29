Left Menu

Future Path for Syria: Elections, New Constitution, and Foreign Ties

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that holding elections could take up to four years following Bashar al-Assad's ouster. Drafting a new constitution may require three years, signaling a lengthy transition. Syria seeks strategic relations with Russia and potential sanctions relief from the U.S.

Future Path for Syria: Elections, New Constitution, and Foreign Ties
Syria's future political landscape is taking shape as Ahmed al-Sharaa, the nation's de facto leader, reveals an electoral timetable following the December 8 ouster of Bashar al-Assad. In an interview with Al Arabiya, Sharaa indicated that holding elections could span up to four years, marking the first public disclosure of such plans.

The discussion highlighted the complex process ahead, with Sharaa noting that drafting a new constitution might extend the timeline by another three years. A national dialogue conference will see the dissolution of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, signaling a move towards unification after a protracted civil war.

Sharaa emphasized Syria's strategic partnership with Russia, underscoring past military support and shared interests. Additionally, hopes are pinned on the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump to alleviate sanctions, particularly after recent positive engagements with U.S. diplomats in Damascus.

