Close Call in Croatian Presidential Election: Milanovic Leads
Croatia conducts a presidential election with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading in the polls. Milanovic faces main challenger Dragan Primorac amidst seven other candidates. Polling stations close at 1800 GMT, with preliminary results expected an hour later. A second round will take place if no candidate wins a majority.
Croatia's voters headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, with Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent, maintaining a lead according to opinion surveys. Milanovic, from the opposition Socialist Democrats, is vying for a second term against his closest opponent, Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union.
Polling concluded at 1800 GMT with exit polls anticipated shortly thereafter. Early results are scheduled to be revealed by 1900 GMT. Should no candidate secure more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is planned for January 12. Milanovic has consistently outperformed Primorac in pre-election polls.
Milanovic, who has served as Croatia's president for five years and previously as prime minister, has had a tumultuous relationship with Croatia's Prime Minister. Although presidential powers are largely ceremonial, control over foreign affairs and defence provides some influence in shaping the nation's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
