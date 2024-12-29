Family Feud at the Heart of PMK: A Political Tug-of-War

Tensions escalated within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as party president Anbumani Ramadoss confronted a dispute with his father and PMK founder, Dr. S Ramadoss. The controversy emerged over the appointment of Anbumani's nephew to a significant party position, a decision Anbumani initially opposed.

During a meeting at the elder Ramadoss' Thailapuram residence, Anbumani sought to downplay the conflict, labeling it as an internal matter. While addressing the media, he reiterated that discussions were underway to address the party's growth, upcoming elections, and caste census agitations.

Despite the heated exchange, both leaders appear committed to resolving the issue internally. The party's strong stance on advocating for a caste survey continues, and Anbumani emphasized the PMK's democratic nature, noting that internal debates are typical in such contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)