Cabinet Shuffle Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra EGS Minister Bharat Gogawale dismissed concerns over Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the state cabinet, labeling it as an internal issue of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rather than the Mahayuti coalition's problem. The decision highlighted the NCP's internal dynamics amid alliances with Shiv Sena and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:39 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape faced further scrutiny as EGS Minister Bharat Gogawale clarified that the exclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal from the state cabinet is strictly an issue within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), separate from the Mahayuti coalition concerns.

Gogawale emphasized that it is entirely at the NCP's discretion to select its ministers, paralleling the Shiv Sena and BJP's approach.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal has openly accused NCP president Ajit Pawar of hindering his cabinet induction, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's support for his appointment among the newly sworn-in 39 legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

