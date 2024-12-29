Cabinet Shuffle Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra's political landscape faced further scrutiny as EGS Minister Bharat Gogawale clarified that the exclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal from the state cabinet is strictly an issue within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), separate from the Mahayuti coalition concerns.

Gogawale emphasized that it is entirely at the NCP's discretion to select its ministers, paralleling the Shiv Sena and BJP's approach.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal has openly accused NCP president Ajit Pawar of hindering his cabinet induction, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's support for his appointment among the newly sworn-in 39 legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)