Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Service

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at age 100. Known for his contributions to peace and service, Carter's legacy includes brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, advocating for civil rights, and humanitarian work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity. Tributes pour in globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 05:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 05:28 IST
Jimmy Carter

World leaders and politicians across the United States have expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100. Carter, lauded for his role in facilitating the Egypt-Israel peace treaty and his extensive humanitarian endeavors, leaves behind a legacy of compassion and integrity.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stated that the nation and world have lost an extraordinary leader and humanitarian. Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted Carter's faith-driven life and service as a testament to decency and compassion, while former President Donald Trump also emphasized Carter's impactful tenure and enduring legacy.

Global tributes echo his influence on both national and international stages. Bill Clinton praised Carter's commitment to civil rights, environmental protection, and global democracy advocacy, while Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi acknowledged Carter's historical contribution to Middle East peace. The international community continues to honor Carter's contributions to peace, dialogue, and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

