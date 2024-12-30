Political Ripple: Chhagan Bhujbal's Exclusion Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale claims that Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet is purely an internal matter of the NCP, not the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Bhujbal blames NCP leader Ajit Pawar, while stating that CM Fadnavis supported his inclusion.
In Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale has clarified that the exclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal from the state cabinet remains an internal concern of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and not the Mahayuti coalition. The minister emphasized that the decision regarding ministerial appointments lies within the jurisdiction of each party, including NCP, Shiv Sena, and BJP.
Speaking to reporters, Gogawale asserted that outsiders should refrain from commenting on Bhujbal's exclusion, reinforcing that the matter solely pertains to the NCP. This development, he stressed, does not involve the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.
Bhujbal, addressing the media, accused NCP's Ajit Pawar of blocking his cabinet entry, despite CM Devendra Fadnavis's alleged support. On December 15, a swearing-in ceremony saw 39 legislators, including 33 cabinet and remaining state ministers, take their office oath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
