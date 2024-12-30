Political Tensions in Bihar: Yadav vs. Kishor
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party of acting as a 'B team' for Bihar's ruling alliance, after police actions against protesting students over BPSC exams stirred controversy. An FIR has been filed against Kishor, escalating political tensions in the state.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating political tensions in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized Prashant Kishor's new Jan Suraaj Party. Yadav alleges the party serves as a 'B team' to the ruling Nitish Kumar alliance, following police actions against student protests over recent BPSC exams.
The protests, which saw police using water cannons, were sparked by allegations of exam misconduct. Yadav claims the students were misled by Kishor's organization, leading to a controversial march towards Gandhi Maidan. This culminated in a registered FIR against both Kishor and Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti.
Yadav assured that his party would support the protesters' demands politically, encouraging them to persist with their cause. Meanwhile, the BPSC plans to hold re-examinations, dismissing the claims of a compromised testing process as conspiracy-driven disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi University Delays Law Exams Amid Student Protests
Student Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident
Jan Suraaj Party Joins Call for Exam Cancelation Amid Alleged Irregularities
Kerala Student Protests: A Clash Over Exam Paper Leaks
Standoff Intensifies: Bihar PSC Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests