Political Tensions in Bihar: Yadav vs. Kishor

Amid escalating political tensions in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized Prashant Kishor's new Jan Suraaj Party. Yadav alleges the party serves as a 'B team' to the ruling Nitish Kumar alliance, following police actions against student protests over recent BPSC exams.

The protests, which saw police using water cannons, were sparked by allegations of exam misconduct. Yadav claims the students were misled by Kishor's organization, leading to a controversial march towards Gandhi Maidan. This culminated in a registered FIR against both Kishor and Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti.

Yadav assured that his party would support the protesters' demands politically, encouraging them to persist with their cause. Meanwhile, the BPSC plans to hold re-examinations, dismissing the claims of a compromised testing process as conspiracy-driven disruptions.

