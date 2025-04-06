Left Menu

Land Controversy at University of Hyderabad Sparks Student Protests

A 400-acre land parcel dispute at the University of Hyderabad has led to student protests and legal challenges. Students urge the withdrawal of charges against them and demand the land be registered under the university. The case is pending at the Supreme Court with stakeholders involved in ongoing discussions.

The University of Hyderabad is at the center of a land dispute involving a 400-acre parcel. Students, united under the UoH Students' Union, have raised their voices against the Telangana government's plans to develop this land for IT infrastructure, demanding its rightful registration under the university.

Amidst ongoing protests, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held discussions with the students and civil society. They urged her to facilitate damage assessment surveys and withdraw charges against students involved in previous protests. Despite a Supreme Court stay, police presence remains heavy, causing disruptions on campus.

As the issue persists, stakeholders including state ministers and Congress leaders call for negotiation and recognize the pending Supreme Court decision. Meanwhile, opposition voices criticize the government's approach, warning against misinformation and supporting student-led environmental advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

