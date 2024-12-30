Left Menu

Senior SP Leader Visits Violence-Hit Region Amid Rising Tensions

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey heads to Sambhal district to meet families affected by recent violence. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced Rs five lakh compensation for each victim's family. Police have arrested 50 people related to the incident occurring near Jama Masjid.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey announced today his visit to the violence-stricken Sambhal district to console the families of those tragically killed by gunfire from law enforcement. Accompanied by a party delegation, Pandey's mission aligns with the compensation assurance declared by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who committed Rs five lakh per affected family.

Pandey, also the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, confirmed his arrival in Sambhal, having coordinated with the district administration. His journey underscores a directive from Akhilesh Yadav and carries the support of regional figures who will be present.

Simultaneously, the police's efforts in Sambhal, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, have resulted in 50 arrests associated with the November 24 violence near Jama Masjid. A key suspect, sketched through CCTV in Delhi's Batla House, has been apprehended, with continued investigations probing deeper into the orchestrators' identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

