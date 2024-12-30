Left Menu

Youth Protests in Bihar: Clash of Aspirations and Authority

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP as protests erupted following a lathi-charge on students in Bihar. Protests arose from discontent with the handling of the BPSC exam. Students demand accountability, while the government's response included water cannons. The opposition highlights corruption and youth suppression issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:21 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country: India
  • India

Bihar's current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has come under fire, particularly from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following a confrontation involving protesting students. The protestors, angered by the alleged mismanagement of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations, faced police action on a Sunday evening.

Students, supported by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, gathered at Gandhi Maidan to voice their dissatisfaction over cancelled exams, accusing the government of corruption and failure to ensure fair processes. The protestors attempted to advance toward the chief minister's residence, leading police to deploy water cannons, according to local authorities.

Vadra condemned the government's approach on social media, labeling their actions as 'inhuman' and accusing the BJP of symbolic double atrocities on the youth. She highlighted the necessity for the government to address issues like rigging and corruption in examinations rather than resorting to heavy-handed tactics against students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

