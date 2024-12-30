Youth Protests in Bihar: Clash of Aspirations and Authority

Bihar's current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has come under fire, particularly from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following a confrontation involving protesting students. The protestors, angered by the alleged mismanagement of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations, faced police action on a Sunday evening.

Students, supported by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore, gathered at Gandhi Maidan to voice their dissatisfaction over cancelled exams, accusing the government of corruption and failure to ensure fair processes. The protestors attempted to advance toward the chief minister's residence, leading police to deploy water cannons, according to local authorities.

Vadra condemned the government's approach on social media, labeling their actions as 'inhuman' and accusing the BJP of symbolic double atrocities on the youth. She highlighted the necessity for the government to address issues like rigging and corruption in examinations rather than resorting to heavy-handed tactics against students.

