Left Menu

World Mourns the Passing of Humanitarian Icon Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, renowned for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, and his extensive humanitarian work, has passed away at 100. Global leaders extol his efforts in diplomacy, human rights, and service. His legacy of peace, compassion, and leadership reverberates across the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:50 IST
World Mourns the Passing of Humanitarian Icon Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter

World leaders and U.S. politicians expressed their sorrow at the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who brokered the historic peace deal between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian efforts. He died at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called Carter an extraordinary leader and humanitarian. Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted his faith-driven leadership and commitment to service, while former presidents hailed his legacy of peace and compassion.

Global figures, from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to international leaders, praised Carter's influence in diplomacy and human rights, cementing his status as a cherished global icon dedicated to bettering humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024