World Mourns the Passing of Humanitarian Icon Jimmy Carter
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, renowned for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, and his extensive humanitarian work, has passed away at 100. Global leaders extol his efforts in diplomacy, human rights, and service. His legacy of peace, compassion, and leadership reverberates across the world.
World leaders and U.S. politicians expressed their sorrow at the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who brokered the historic peace deal between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian efforts. He died at the age of 100.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called Carter an extraordinary leader and humanitarian. Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted his faith-driven leadership and commitment to service, while former presidents hailed his legacy of peace and compassion.
Global figures, from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to international leaders, praised Carter's influence in diplomacy and human rights, cementing his status as a cherished global icon dedicated to bettering humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
