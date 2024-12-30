Left Menu

South Korea's Political Crisis: The Battle Over Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment

South Korean law enforcement has requested a court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations of rebellion linked to his brief martial law decree. The investigation intensifies as the Constitutional Court deliberates on upholding his impeachment, amid political turmoil and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:08 IST
South Korean authorities have intensified their investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, seeking a court warrant for his detention over charges of rebellion. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials leads this probe, examining the brief imposition of martial law by Yoon on December 3, which lasted only hours.

Amid political upheaval, Yoon's lawyer contests the legality of the warrant, asserting that the anti-corruption agency lacks authority to pursue rebellion charges. However, law enforcement maintains that Yoon's actions could not be shielded by presidential immunity, as rebellion and treason fall outside such protections.

The Constitutional Court is reviewing the impeachment, while concerns arise over potential security clashes if attempts are made to detain Yoon forcibly. The ongoing investigation has already led to arrests of key military figures. Meanwhile, South Korea's interim leadership awaits critical decisions, including appointing new Constitutional Court justices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

