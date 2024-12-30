Left Menu

Controversy Over Alleged Voter Deletion: AAP and Congress Accuse BJP Amid Delhi Preparations

AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accuse the BJP of dishonest practices ahead of upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The accusations include attempts to delete voters from the electoral roll, with Singh claiming his wife's name was targeted twice. The political friction intensifies as parties prepare for the 2025 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:18 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political skirmish, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari have leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming underhanded tactics involving voter list tampering.

Congress's Pramod Tiwari sharply criticized the BJP, emphasizing their alleged history of electoral dishonesty, citing examples from Maharashtra and Haryana. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh spotlighted an attempt to remove his wife's name from the voter list twice, calling it part of a broader BJP strategy.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also accused BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus' in his New Delhi constituency, amid claims of manipulating nearly 12% of voters. With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, political tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

