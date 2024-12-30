Controversy Erupts Over Manmohan Singh's Cremation Venue
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes the government's choice of Nigambodh Ghat for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cremation, sparking a political tussle with BJP. Congress accuses the Centre of disrespect, while BJP labels these actions as political stunts.
India
- India
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday voiced strong criticism against the Central government's decision to conduct former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites at the public crematorium in Nigambodh Ghat, expressing concerns over disrespect to the late leader and the Sikh community.
A heated exchange ensued between Congress and BJP leaders regarding the cremation venue, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore condemning the choice as inadequate. He recalled the government's handling of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cremation, arguing that Singh deserved similar honor.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the chorus of Congress critiques, stating on social media that the government's actions undermined Manmohan Singh's legacy. In response, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Congress of politicizing the situation and demanded Rahul Gandhi apologize for the party's alleged political maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
