Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: A Peacemaker's Legacy

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, passed away at 100. He was known for brokering the Camp David Accords, tackling economic challenges, and working tirelessly on humanitarian and peace initiatives post-presidency, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:17 IST
Jimmy Carter: A Peacemaker's Legacy
Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who mediated the historic Camp David Accords, passed away at his Georgia home at 100. Known for facing economic turmoil during his presidency and the Iran hostage crisis, Carter later earned recognition for his humanitarian efforts and Nobel Peace Prize-winning peace work.

President Joe Biden declared January 9th a national day of mourning in memory of Carter, urging Americans to honor his legacy in places of worship. World leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, praised Carter's vital contributions to peace, particularly between Egypt and Israel.

Carter's presidency was marked by achievements in foreign policy but was hindered by domestic challenges. Post-presidency, he was lauded for his global humanitarian endeavors, emphasizing democracy, human rights, and electoral integrity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024