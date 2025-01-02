Left Menu

Albania's TikTok Ban Sparks Outcry Ahead of Elections

Albania bans TikTok for a year, citing youth violence, impacting businesses like Ergus Katiaj's that rely on the app for deliveries. Critics argue it's a bid to suppress political dissent. The ban follows global concerns over TikTok's ties to ByteDance and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bold political move, Albania has imposed a year-long ban on TikTok, aiming to combat youth violence but inadvertently shaking the foundations of local businesses and stirring political controversy. The government's decision has been met with criticism from rights groups and business owners, who claim it threatens both commerce and free speech as the nation approaches crucial elections.

Small business owner Ergus Katiaj, who relies on TikTok for marketing and deliveries, expressed concerns over the impact this ban would have on his profits, which amount to about 1,000 euros monthly. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edi Rama stands firm on his decision, linking it to the protection of young people following the tragic murder of a student allegedly linked to online clashes.

As TikTok seeks clarity from Albanian officials, the ban reflects broader global apprehensions about the platform's links to ByteDance, a China-based company. Critics argue that the move signifies a dangerous trend of stifling political dissent and free communication, essential tools for the opposition parties, as Albania witnessed a turbulent year of protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

