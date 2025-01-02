Left Menu

Indonesia's Vote Threshold Ruling: A Shift Towards Political Inclusivity

Indonesia's Constitutional Court has deemed a law requiring political parties to meet a 20% vote threshold for nominating presidential candidates as non-binding. This decision could broaden the field of candidates in 2029. The ruling followed a challenge by students, and political analysts speculate potential legislative amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:34 IST
  • Indonesia

In a landmark decision, Indonesia's Constitutional Court has ruled a minimum vote threshold for political parties to nominate presidential candidates as legally non-binding. This surprising development could pave the way for a broader array of candidates in the 2029 election, beyond the current 20% vote requirement for party nominees.

The ruling stemmed from a petition by university students, who argued the law unfairly restricted voter rights and diminished the influence of smaller parties. Chief Justice Suhartoyo supported the petition, while Judge Saldi Isra emphasized that all parties should have the opportunity to nominate candidates.

Rifqi Nizamy Karsayuda, head of the parliamentary commission on elections, acknowledged the court's decision as final, yet hinted at possible legislative revisions. Meanwhile, political analyst Arya Fernandes welcomed the ruling, highlighting its potential to empower smaller parties. The decision follows a similar reduction in vote thresholds for regional positions and coincides with ongoing public protests against perceived government efforts to limit opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

