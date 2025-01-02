Defiant Yoon Suk Yeol Vows to Battle 'Anti-State Forces' Amid Impeachment Crisis

In the midst of escalating political tension, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to relentlessly combat what he describes as 'anti-state forces.' His message came as conservative supporters gathered outside his Seoul residence, echoing his defiant stance.

Yoon's statement follows the issuance of a detainment warrant by a Seoul court on Tuesday, amid an investigation into allegations of rebellion related to a brief imposition of martial law. His legal representatives warn any law enforcement efforts to detain him could face stiff resistance.

The political landscape remains fraught, with the liberal Democratic Party insisting that authorities execute the warrant immediately. While Yoon's supporters protest en masse, the Constitutional Court deliberates on upholding the impeachment that could end his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)