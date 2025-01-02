TMC's 25-Point Agenda: A Call for Economic and Social Reform

TMC leader Derek O'Brien has issued a 25-point agenda for the Indian government to tackle by 2025, emphasizing economic reforms and social justice.

The agenda highlights urgent matters such as controlling inflation, boosting GDP growth, improving investments, and strengthening the rupee.

Concerns over farmer suicides and unpaid MGNREGS dues are also stressed, alongside the need for addressing communal violence, safeguarding minorities, and ensuring women's rights.

