TMC's 25-Point Agenda: A Call for Economic and Social Reform

TMC leader Derek O'Brien has outlined a 25-point agenda for the Centre to address by 2025, urging economic reforms and highlighting issues like farmer suicides, unpaid MGNREGS dues, and rising communal violence. He demands action on inflation, GDP growth, farmers' dignity, women's rights, and effective governance.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien has issued a 25-point agenda for the Indian government to tackle by 2025, emphasizing economic reforms and social justice.
The agenda highlights urgent matters such as controlling inflation, boosting GDP growth, improving investments, and strengthening the rupee.
Concerns over farmer suicides and unpaid MGNREGS dues are also stressed, alongside the need for addressing communal violence, safeguarding minorities, and ensuring women's rights.
