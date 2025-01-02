Left Menu

Tragedy in New Orleans: Army Veteran Terror Attack

A US Army veteran drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15. Inspired by IS, the attacker posted threatening videos online. The incident, investigated as terrorism, ended with the driver shot dead. Explosive devices were found, and officials are probing links to Las Vegas and Honolulu attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:51 IST
Tragedy in New Orleans: Army Veteran Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A US Army veteran enacted a terror attack in New Orleans by driving a pickup truck into New Year's revellers, leading to the deaths of 15 people. Hours before the attack, the perpetrator had uploaded videos on social media claiming inspiration from the Islamic State group, highlighting a chilling intent to kill.

The FBI is treating the incident as a terrorist act, expressing concerns that the driver, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, may not have acted alone. Explosives and firearms were discovered in his vehicle, painted with IS insignia. The attack has left the city's Bourbon Street in a state of shock, closing down regular festivities.

While police killed Jabbar after he opened fire, tragic parallels are being drawn with other recent attacks, signalling a worrying trend of using vehicles as weapons. Federal officials continue to investigate, linking the New Orleans tragedy to separate explosions in Honolulu and Las Vegas, as they vow to prevent further acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

