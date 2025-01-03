US Domestic News Roundup: Key Developments and Influential Figures
This summary captures key US domestic news, detailing Elon Musk's SEC settlement, Justice Clarence Thomas's legal issues, Meta's leadership changes, awards to Liz Cheney, Biden's attempt to reinstate net neutrality, and other notable events including attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. US security measures are ramped up amidst these events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:22 IST
Elon Musk faces a deadline from the SEC for alleged securities violations linked to his Twitter takeover, amidst ongoing probes into his business empire.
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not face a Justice Department referral despite undisclosed gifts, as the judiciary acknowledges his amended financial disclosures.
Meta elevates Joel Kaplan as the new head of global policy, succeeding Nick Clegg, as the tech giant navigates political complexities in the lead-up to a new US administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple vs Meta: Interoperability Clash in the EU Spotlight
Volkswagen's Pivotal Negotiations with IG Metall: A Struggle for Stability
Apple vs. Meta: Privacy Clash Amid EU's Interoperability Push
Historic Accord: Volkswagen and IG Metall Reach Landmark Agreement
IG Metall's Triumph: No Volkswagen Plant Closures Until 2030