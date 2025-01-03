Left Menu

US Domestic News Roundup: Key Developments and Influential Figures

This summary captures key US domestic news, detailing Elon Musk's SEC settlement, Justice Clarence Thomas's legal issues, Meta's leadership changes, awards to Liz Cheney, Biden's attempt to reinstate net neutrality, and other notable events including attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. US security measures are ramped up amidst these events.

Updated: 03-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk faces a deadline from the SEC for alleged securities violations linked to his Twitter takeover, amidst ongoing probes into his business empire.

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not face a Justice Department referral despite undisclosed gifts, as the judiciary acknowledges his amended financial disclosures.

Meta elevates Joel Kaplan as the new head of global policy, succeeding Nick Clegg, as the tech giant navigates political complexities in the lead-up to a new US administration.

